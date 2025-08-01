Chris Streveler recently started (and won) the season opener for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and after several weeks serving as the primary backup is getting another opportunity on Friday Night.

With starting Quarterback Zach Collaros out with a neck injury, the former South Dakota Coyote star will get his second starting opportunity of the season on Friday Night.

Here's the official post from the Blue Bombers on Twitter:

Here's the former Coyote QB on the opportunity:

Streveler gets the nod for the Bombers who have cooled off after a 3-0 start to the season and hold a 3-3 mark. They host Toronto tonight at 7:30 CT.

Source: Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Twitter