South Dakota Class 11AAA Wins 2018 Season Series vs. Class 11AA

Class 11AA was split into two separate classes back in 2013, and each year we take a look at the cross-class games to see how big of a discrepancy we have.

This season a total of 17 cross-class games were played between the Class 11AAA and Class 11AA teams. It was a very strong year for the top of the class in 11AAA, while the bottom teams in 11AAA struggled against the 11AA schools. Overall, Class 11AAA finished 11-6 against Class 11AA this year.

Roosevelt, O'Gorman, Watertown, and Washington all had a minimum of two wins against 11AA schools. Brandon Valley, Rapid City Central, and Rapid City Stevens each won their only game played against the other class.

Lincoln and Aberdeen Central struggled this season as both teams lost a combined five games against Class 11AA.

Brookings was the only team in 11AA to have a winning record this season against 11AAA schools. The Bobcats finished 2-1 overall in the cross-class games with wins over Watertown and Lincoln, and a loss to Washington. Pierre and Huron both split games this year, while Yankton and Harrisburg both went 1-2. Mitchell, Sturgis, and Spearfish lost every game to higher class teams.

Douglas was the only team in Class 11AA that did not have to play against any 11AAA school. They finished 0-9 this season.