South Dakota College Football Is One Week Away

Augustana University Football will mark the 2022 season not only as the defending NSIC Champions, but they will also play their 100th season. Augustana landed the #1 spot in the overall NSIC Coaches Poll.

The Vikings led by head football coach Jerry Olszewski will begin the season under the lights on Thursday night September 1 against Concordia-St. Paul. The kickoff will be 6:30 PM in St. Paul.

LISTEN: Augie Vikings Football 2022 – Listen Live on the KXRB App [Schedule]

Get our free mobile app

Head Coach Jon Anderson and the University of Sioux Falls Cougars will start the season ranked 3rd in the South Division.

The Coo opens their season on the road as they take on Minnesota State Moorhead on September 1 at 6:00 PM.

With the Jackrabbits returning 14 starters from last year's squad after posting an 11-4 overall record to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, South Dakota State University has been selected number No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25.

The Jacks will travel to Iowa City for the first game of the season at a sold-out Kinnick Stadium.

The University of South Dakota will have its first two games on the road. First at Big-12 Kansas State on September 3 and September 10 at Montana. The season home opener will be Saturday, September 17 against Cal Poly.