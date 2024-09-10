South Dakota Schedules Matchup vs. Mountain West Program in 2026

The South Dakota Coyote football program took on Wisconsin just one week ago, and the Yotes are already locking up another FBS program to compete with in 2026.

In 2025, USD will travel to take on Iowa State in Ames, and the school announced that in 2026 they will take on the Boise State Broncos on the road.

It's a marquee matchup against one of the most historic underdog programs in recent College Football history. This will be the second ever matchup between the two schools, with the first coming back in 1973 in Boise.

Per Go Yotes.com:

The University of South Dakota and Boise State University athletic departments have announced a non-conference game between the two football teams for the 2026 season, the two schools announced Tuesday afternoon. Scheduled for September 19, 2026, the Yotes will travel back to Albertsons Stadium and the blue turf of Lyle Smith Field for the first time in over 50 years. The game will mark the second-ever meeting between the Yotes and the Broncos. The two squads met back on December 1, 1973, with Boise State taking the 53-10 win in Boise, a meeting in the NCAA Division II Playoffs quarterfinal round. The Boise State game is the first non-conference game to be announced for the 2026 season. More games will be announced in the future.

USD is off to a 1-1 start to the 2024 season and will now take on Portland State on the road this Saturday at 3:00.

The matchup with the Broncos will add to the FBS competition that the Yotes have seen in recent years, which includes the likes of Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State, and Missouri.

For a full look at this year's schedule and beyond, visit GoYotes.com.

Source: Go Yotes

