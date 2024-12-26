South Dakota Coyote FB Announces Staff Changes, New OC

The University of South Dakota Coyote football team just concluded their most successful season yet at the FCS level.

The Yotes have already begun to piece the puzzle together for 2025 and beyond, and announced a few staffing changes on Thursday.

Per GoYotes.com:

Get our free mobile app

After coming off his second season with the Coyote football program this past season and part of the staff that led South Dakota to their first-ever FCS semifinal appearance, head coach Bob Nielson has named Tim Morrison the next Scott & Lisa Jones Family offensive coordinator and Matt Vitzthum as co-offensive coordinator at USD Thursday afternoon.

" Tim Morrison and Matt Vitzthum are outstanding coaches with tremendous experience in leading highly successful offenses," commented Nielson. "Their work as part of our offensive staff has been a major factor in our offensive development and in the overall success of our football program. In these new roles, they will continue to provide great leadership and great continuity for our football team."

Tim Morrison , Offensive Coordinator

Morrison is no stranger to successful programs, leading both a Division II and a Division III program to conference titles and NCAA Playoffs as offensive coordinator, stepping into his fourth offensive coordinator role in his career at South Dakota.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to work with our players and staff to build upon the tremendous success we've had the past couple of seasons," said Morrison.

Morrison joined Nielson's staff in the spring of 2023 as the tight ends coach, where he has coached the likes of First Team (AP) All-American JJ Galbreath in both of his seasons. Galbreath combined for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdown receptions in his two seasons under Morrison.

Prior to joining Nielson on staff at South Dakota, he served as the Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator for NCAA Division II Upper Iowa University for the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

He would serve 10 seasons at NCAA Division II perennial power Grand Valley State (Mich.), joining the staff as the offensive line and tight ends coach. His final five seasons with the Lakers (2013-17) he served as the Offensive Coordinator and, in those seasons, made three trips to the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

In 2002, Morrison returned to his alma mater at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa as the offensive line and tight ends coach for seven seasons. In his final two seasons at the now American Rivers Conference power, he served as the Offensive Coordinator where he helped lead the Knights to the 2008 A-R-C title and earn a berth to the NCAA Division III Playoffs.

Morrison began his coaching career at Allegheny College (Pa.) in 1999, serving as the program's special teams coordinator and linebackers' coach.

He was a four-year letter winner at Warburg from 1995-98. He started at fullback for Nielson in 1998, Nielson's final season in Waverly where the Knights put together a 9-1 campaign.

Morrison and his wife, Betsy, have a daughter, Harper, and a son, Knox.

Matt Vitzthum , Co-Offensive Coordinator

Vitzthum joined the South Dakota staff under Nielson ahead of the 2024 season as the wide receivers coach. His first season at South Dakota saw him coach MVFC All-Newcomer team member in Quaron Adams who led the Valley with his 30.2 yards per catch this season. Vitzthum also worked day-to-day with the program's now all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, Carter Bell , to finish out his collegiate career.

Vitzthum has been on the staff of three different programs that have won a conference title and/or earned NCAA Playoff berths, both at the Division II and Division III levels, prior to him joining Nielson's staff at USD.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to move into a coordinator role for our program. This is a special place that has been built with great people and hard work," noted Vitzthum. "My family and I are very thankful to be a part of this community. It is a great time to be a Yote!"

Vitzthum also spent time at Grand Valley State (Mich.), the last 11 seasons, from 2013-23. He joined the Lakers staff as the quarterbacks coach in 2013 and took over the Offensive Coordinator duties for his final four seasons in Allendale.

GVSU is one of the most decorated programs at the Division II level, and their time under Vitzthum was no exception. His offenses regular ranked top-10 in the national in multiple categories, while the Lakers would win five Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) titles and seven trips to the Division II Playoffs with Vitzthum on staff.

Prior to his time at Grand Valley State, Coach Vitzthum served as the quarterbacks coach at Wittenberg University (Ohio) for the 2012 season where his team won a league title and made a playoffs appearance at the NCAA Division III level.

Before Wittenberg, he was a GA/running backs and tight ends coach at St. Cloud State (Minn.) for three seasons from 2009-2011 where he also won a league title and made a playoffs appearance.

As an undergraduate at Wartburg College, Vitzthum was a student assistant for the football team. He graduated from Wartburg in 2009.

Vitzthum and his wife, Alyssa, have a son Hayden, and a daughter, Emery.

USD just wrapped up the 2024 campaign with a final mark of 11-3 and a trip to the FCS Semifinals. To view the 2025 schedule for USD football, visit the link below.

Source: GoYotes.com

Recent Dakota Marker History Between NDSU and SDSU Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: