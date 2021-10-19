South Dakota Coyotes Continue to Climb the FCS Football Rankings

After a huge road win at Northern Iowa, the South Dakota Coyotes are continuing to climb up the FCS Football Rankings.

South Dakota (5-2, 3-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference) is ranked #15 in the latest American Football Coaches Association FCS Top 25 Poll. The Coyotes secured its highest ranking since 2017 following wins over ranked opponents Northern Iowa and North Dakota and jumped up six total spots from last week.

The Coyotes are one of six Missouri Valley Football Conference teams ranked in this week's American Football Coaches Association FCS Top 25 Poll. Other conference members that are ranked include North Dakota State (3), Southern Illinois (4), South Dakota State (7), Missouri State (18), and Northern Iowa (24).

The wins for the Coyotes this season have been impressive starting with a 34-7 win at home over Northern Arizona. So far this season, the Coyotes have outscored opponents 126-65 in games in which they have won. While the team suffered losses to Kansas and Missouri State, the Coyotes lost both games by one possession and had opportunities to win.

Another conference test awaits South Dakota this weekend as the Coyotes host Illinois State. The Redbirds are 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in conference play so far. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 PM.

Tickets for Saturday's game against Illinois State can be purchased online through the University of South Dakota.

Information Courtesy: University of South Dakota