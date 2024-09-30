South Dakota Coyotes Rise Again in Latest FCS Rankings

The USD Coyotes picked up a massive win over the weekend in their MVFC opener against Southern Illinois and continued their upward trajectory in the latest rankings.

The Yotes are now ranked a season-best 4th in the AFCA FCS Top 25, moving up one spot from last week.

Here are the latest rankings from AFCA:

Dropped Out: UAlbany (23t), Lamar (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Stony Brook, 28; Missouri St., 27; Lafayette, 24; East Tennessee St., 22; Northern Arizona, 22; Chattanooga, 21; Monmouth (N.J.), 18; Lamar, 17; North Carolina Central, 13; Duquesne, 12; Butler, 9; Dartmouth, 5; Jackson St., 4; Western Carolina, 4; Brown, 3; Drake, 3; Murray St., 3; Nicholls, 3; Bucknell, 2; Dayton, 2; Weber St., 2; Wofford, 2; Alabama A&M, 1; UAlbany, 1.

The MVFC is once again very well represented in this week's poll, boasting 4 of the top 6 teams in the country and a total of 7 in the Top 25.

USD, fresh off of the 42-13 home win over SIU will take to the road to face Murray State this Saturday. SDSU comes off a bye to take on Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls on Saturday.

Source: AFCA Polls