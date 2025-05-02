South Dakota Coyote FB Tickets on Sale for Opener at Iowa State

The South Dakota Coyote football program will open the season with a marquee matchup on the road in Ames, Iowa against the Iowa State Cyclones.

USD fans can now get their tickets for the big road opener at GoYotes.com!

Tickets for the 2025 season opener at Iowa State on August 30 are now on sale through the University of South Dakota Ticket Office. Tickets are on sale for $85 per ticket through the South Dakota ticket office. Tickets can be purchased at this link. Purchasing a ticket today secures your spot inside Jack Trice Stadium with it to be seated closer to the game. The deadline to purchase your Iowa State tickets is May 30. Tickets will be allocated based on Coyote Points and emailed this summer. Kickoff time will be announced by Iowa State University at a later date, awaiting television schedules to be announced.

It should be another massive season for the Coyotes, who are coming off of a bar-raising and record breaking 2024. The Yotes won 11 games, made a deep playoff run, and also set numerous records in the process.

The program also transitioned this offseason after Coach Bob Nielson stepped down and Coach Travis Johansen was named as the new Head Coach in Vermillion.

Don't miss out on the earliest opportunity to catch the Yotes in person this Fall! Here's another look at the entire schedule:

