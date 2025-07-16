There are plenty of new faces on the roster and coaching staff for the South Dakota Coyote football program this season, but the core of the program remains.

On Wednesday, the team officially announced its captains, which include two offensive players and two on defense.

The Yotes have tabbed Quarterback Aidan Bouman as a captain for the second consecutive season.

Here's a look at the captains that were selected in advance of late August's kickoff:

Wade Abrams , linebacker

A transfer from Valparaiso, Abrams enters his second season with the Coyotes in 2025 and has been named a team captain. Abrams played in all 14 games in his first season as a Coyote, recording 26 tackles (16 solo) and had one tackle for loss. Abrams looks to take a step forward this season, heading into his junior season. Aidan Bouman , quarterback

Bouman, the lone returning captain from the 2024 season, has been named a captain for the second-straight season. He has been the starting quarterback for the Yotes in each of the last two seasons that saw South Dakota reach the FCS Playoffs quarterfinals (2023) and semifinals (2024). Bouman continues to climb the USD quarterback career boards, sitting third in passing yards, fourth in completions, and fifth in passing touchdowns entering the campaign. His 2,959 yards last season sits fourth-best in program history for a single season. READ MORE: FCS Preseason All-Americans: How Many Jacks and Yotes Made it? Charles Pierre Jr. , running back

The First Team All-MVFC running back in 2024 and first Coyote to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season, Pierre Jr. will be a team captain for the 2025 season. The Third Team All-American (Phil Steele), Pierre Jr. had 16 rushing scores last season and led the Valley in rushing yards, while posting a career-best three rushing scores in the 59-0 win over Murray State. This offseason, he was named the top returning FCS running back by HERO Sports, looking to build on his All-American campaign where he rushed for 7.4 yards per carry and 88.9 yards per game. Tim White , defensive back

The second defensive representative this season is White, a redshirt senior from Miami Gardens, Florida. White transferred to South Dakota in 2023 and has played in 27 games as a Coyote. Last season, he played in all 14 games and made two starts at safety. He brought down his first interception as a Yote in 2024, while posting 34 tackles on the campaign.

All four players will be critical for the Yotes to realize their dreams once again this Fall.

The team faces down a coaching change, loss of a good amount of talent to the portal, as well as the typical year-over-year turnover at this level of the sport.

The Yotes remain very well thought of despite the changes, and are once again expected to be a title contender both in conference and on the national stage.

USD opens the season on Saturday, August 30th when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames. You can grab your tickets here if you haven't already!

Sources: GoYotes.com, Cyclones.com

