South Dakota Football Receives Votes in Latest FCS Poll
The South Dakota Coyote Football program earned their first win of the season on Saturday, and the polls have taken notice.
The Coyotes, who are now 1-2 after a win over Cal Poly, received 2 votes in the latest poll from Stats Perform.
In total, there are five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams that are ranked in the poll, and an additional two programs from the conference in the receiving votes category. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are tied for 2nd in the poll with the Montana Grizzlies.
USD picked up the win over Cal Poly 38-21 on Saturday, and also had a few players honored for their standout performances.
Here is the entirety of the poll:
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 (Sept. 19)
1. North Dakota State (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,334 points (43 first-place votes)
2.(tie) Montana (3-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 1,267 (6)
2.(tie) South Dakota State (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,267 (5)
4.(tie) Montana State (2-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 1,108
4.(tie) UIW (3-0, 0-0 Southland), 1,108
6. Missouri State (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,091
7. Sacramento State (2-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 995
8. Delaware (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 963
9. Villanova (2-1, 0-0 CAA), 874
10. Chattanooga (3-0, 1-0 Southern), 831
11. Jackson State (3-0, 1-0 SWAC), 818
12. Weber State (3-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 789
13. Holy Cross (3-0, 0-0 Patriot), 742
14. William & Mary (3-0, 0-0 CAA), 610
15. Eastern Washington (1-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 559
16. Eastern Kentucky (2-1, 2-0 ASUN-WAC), 449
17. Mercer (2-1, 1-0 Southern), 401
18. UT Martin (1-2, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 351
19. North Dakota (2-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley), 305
20. Rhode Island (2-1, 1-1 CAA), 232
21. Samford (2-1, 0-0 Southern), 212
22. Richmond (2-1, 0-0 CAA), 164
23. Stephen F. Austin (1-2, 1-0 ASUN-WAC), 131
24. Southern Illinois (1-2, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 123
25. North Carolina Central (3-0, 0-0 MEAC), 104
Dropped Out: ETSU (18), Kennesaw State (23), New Hampshire (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Furman (2-1, 1-0 Southern) 99; Southeastern Louisiana (1-2, 0-0 Southland) 98; Kennesaw State (0-2, 0-1 ASUN-WAC) 93; Southeast Missouri (2-1, 0-0 Ohio Valley) 93; Austin Peay (3-1, 3-0 ASUN-WAC) 87; UC Davis (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky) 82; ETSU (1-2, 0-2 Southern) 46; Elon (2-1, 0-0 CAA) 28; Fordham (3-0, 0-0 Patriot) 27; Dartmouth (1-0, 0-0 Ivy) 23; New Hampshire (2-1, 2-0 CAA) 19; Northern Arizona (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky) 5; Youngstown State (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley) 5; South Dakota (1-2, 0-0 Missouri Valley) 2
The Yotes will have quite the test in Week 4 however, as they play host to the top ranked North Dakota State Bison at home in Vermillion. Kickoff is set for 1:00 from the Dakota Dome as USD looks to pull the upset.
South Dakota State also has the tough task of taking on #6 Missouri State on the road, a game that kicks off at 2:00 on Saturday from Springfield, Missouri.
Source: GoYotes and valley-football.org