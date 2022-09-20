South Dakota Football Receives Votes in Latest FCS Poll

The South Dakota Coyote Football program earned their first win of the season on Saturday, and the polls have taken notice.

The Coyotes, who are now 1-2 after a win over Cal Poly, received 2 votes in the latest poll from Stats Perform.

In total, there are five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams that are ranked in the poll, and an additional two programs from the conference in the receiving votes category. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are tied for 2nd in the poll with the Montana Grizzlies.

USD picked up the win over Cal Poly 38-21 on Saturday, and also had a few players honored for their standout performances.

Here is the entirety of the poll:

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 (Sept. 19)

1. North Dakota State (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,334 points (43 first-place votes)

2.(tie) Montana (3-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 1,267 (6)

2.(tie) South Dakota State (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,267 (5)

4.(tie) Montana State (2-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 1,108

4.(tie) UIW (3-0, 0-0 Southland), 1,108

6. Missouri State (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,091

7. Sacramento State (2-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 995

8. Delaware (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 963

9. Villanova (2-1, 0-0 CAA), 874

10. Chattanooga (3-0, 1-0 Southern), 831

11. Jackson State (3-0, 1-0 SWAC), 818

12. Weber State (3-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 789

13. Holy Cross (3-0, 0-0 Patriot), 742

14. William & Mary (3-0, 0-0 CAA), 610

15. Eastern Washington (1-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 559

16. Eastern Kentucky (2-1, 2-0 ASUN-WAC), 449

17. Mercer (2-1, 1-0 Southern), 401

18. UT Martin (1-2, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 351

19. North Dakota (2-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley), 305

20. Rhode Island (2-1, 1-1 CAA), 232

21. Samford (2-1, 0-0 Southern), 212

22. Richmond (2-1, 0-0 CAA), 164

23. Stephen F. Austin (1-2, 1-0 ASUN-WAC), 131

24. Southern Illinois (1-2, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 123

25. North Carolina Central (3-0, 0-0 MEAC), 104

Dropped Out: ETSU (18), Kennesaw State (23), New Hampshire (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Furman (2-1, 1-0 Southern) 99; Southeastern Louisiana (1-2, 0-0 Southland) 98; Kennesaw State (0-2, 0-1 ASUN-WAC) 93; Southeast Missouri (2-1, 0-0 Ohio Valley) 93; Austin Peay (3-1, 3-0 ASUN-WAC) 87; UC Davis (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky) 82; ETSU (1-2, 0-2 Southern) 46; Elon (2-1, 0-0 CAA) 28; Fordham (3-0, 0-0 Patriot) 27; Dartmouth (1-0, 0-0 Ivy) 23; New Hampshire (2-1, 2-0 CAA) 19; Northern Arizona (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky) 5; Youngstown State (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley) 5; South Dakota (1-2, 0-0 Missouri Valley) 2

The Yotes will have quite the test in Week 4 however, as they play host to the top ranked North Dakota State Bison at home in Vermillion. Kickoff is set for 1:00 from the Dakota Dome as USD looks to pull the upset.

South Dakota State also has the tough task of taking on #6 Missouri State on the road, a game that kicks off at 2:00 on Saturday from Springfield, Missouri.

Source: GoYotes and valley-football.org