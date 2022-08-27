South Dakota High School Sports Scoreboard
South Dakota high School Sports are underway for the 2022-2023 season.
Here are the latest scores from around South Dakota (scroll down for the latest updates).
AUGUST 26, 2022
South Dakota High School Volleyball Scores
- Aberdeen Central over Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13
- Mitchell over Sturgis Brown, 17-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-11
- Pierre over Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 18-25, 25-9, 25-21
South Dakota High School Football Scores
- Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Deuel 7
- Alcester-Hudson 12, Corsica/Stickney 6
- Avon 52, Burke 6
- Belle Fourche 27, Douglas 16
- Beresford 41, Milbank 6
- Bon Homme 46, Kimball/White Lake 0
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 30, Flandreau 6
- Brookings 26, Watertown 3
- Canton 27, Sioux Falls Christian 20
- Chester 58, Centerville 52
- Clark/Willow Lake 28, Webster 7
- Colome 26, Gayville-Volin 20
- Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3
- DeSmet 36, Stanley County 7
- Dell Rapids 33, Madison 14
- Deubrook 52, Colman-Egan 20
- Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Baltic 0
- Elkton-Lake Benton 26, Estelline/Hendricks 7
- Faith 46, Newell 0
- Florence/Henry 12, Britton-Hecla 6
- Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 8
- Great Plains Lutheran 31, Waverly-South Shore 22
- Gregory 60, Wolsey-Wessington 34
- Hamlin 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 12
- Hanson 40, Irene-Wakonda 0
- Herreid/Selby Area 30, Timber Lake 14
- Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Faulkton 14
- Howard 21, Canistota 20
- Ipswich 58, Langford 8
- Jones County 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
- Kadoka Area 40, Harding County/Bison Co-op 22
- Lead-Deadwood 48, Hill City 6
- Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Dupree 6
- Lennox 40, Chamberlain 8
- Lyman 40, New Underwood 0
- Mobridge-Pollock 51, Dakota Hills 0
- Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 13
- North Central Co-Op 18, Northwestern 12
- Omaha Nation, Neb. 52, Crazy Horse 6
- Parkston 22, Platte-Geddes 14
- Pine Ridge def. Oelrichs, forfeit
- Redfield 14, Groton Area 12
- Sioux Falls Lincoln 29, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 13
- Sioux Valley 35, Sisseton 12
- St. Thomas More 21, Spearfish 0
- Sully Buttes 36, Potter County 6
- Tea Area 45, Huron 6
- Tri-Valley 21, Parker 0
- Viborg-Hurley 52, Garretson 0
- Wall 49, Philip 14
- Warner 26, Leola/Frederick 12
- White River 22, Bennett County 20
- Winner 52, Wagner 12
- Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Jim River 0
- Yankton 45, Mitchell 6
*The Associated Press contributed to this report
