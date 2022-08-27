South Dakota High School Sports Scoreboard

South Dakota High School Sports Scoreboard

Canva

South Dakota high School Sports are underway for the 2022-2023 season.

Here are the latest scores from around South Dakota (scroll down for the latest updates).

AUGUST 26, 2022

South Dakota High School Volleyball Scores

  • Aberdeen Central over Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13
  • Mitchell over Sturgis Brown, 17-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-11
  • Pierre over Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 18-25, 25-9, 25-21

South Dakota High School Football Scores

  • Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Deuel 7
  • Alcester-Hudson 12, Corsica/Stickney 6
  • Avon 52, Burke 6
  • Belle Fourche 27, Douglas 16
  • Beresford 41, Milbank 6
  • Bon Homme 46, Kimball/White Lake 0
  • Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 30, Flandreau 6
  • Brookings 26, Watertown 3
  • Canton 27, Sioux Falls Christian 20
  • Chester 58, Centerville 52
  • Clark/Willow Lake 28, Webster 7
  • Colome 26, Gayville-Volin 20
  • Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3
  • DeSmet 36, Stanley County 7
  • Dell Rapids 33, Madison 14
  • Deubrook 52, Colman-Egan 20
  • Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Baltic 0
  • Elkton-Lake Benton 26, Estelline/Hendricks 7
  • Faith 46, Newell 0
  • Florence/Henry 12, Britton-Hecla 6
  • Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 8
  • Great Plains Lutheran 31, Waverly-South Shore 22
  • Gregory 60, Wolsey-Wessington 34
  • Hamlin 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 12
  • Hanson 40, Irene-Wakonda 0
  • Herreid/Selby Area 30, Timber Lake 14
  • Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Faulkton 14
  • Howard 21, Canistota 20
  • Ipswich 58, Langford 8
  • Jones County 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
  • Kadoka Area 40, Harding County/Bison Co-op 22
  • Lead-Deadwood 48, Hill City 6
  • Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Dupree 6
  • Lennox 40, Chamberlain 8
  • Lyman 40, New Underwood 0
  • Mobridge-Pollock 51, Dakota Hills 0
  • Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 13
  • North Central Co-Op 18, Northwestern 12
  • Omaha Nation, Neb. 52, Crazy Horse 6
  • Parkston 22, Platte-Geddes 14
  • Pine Ridge def. Oelrichs, forfeit
  • Redfield 14, Groton Area 12
  • Sioux Falls Lincoln 29, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 13
  • Sioux Valley 35, Sisseton 12
  • St. Thomas More 21, Spearfish 0
  • Sully Buttes 36, Potter County 6
  • Tea Area 45, Huron 6
  • Tri-Valley 21, Parker 0
  • Viborg-Hurley 52, Garretson 0
  • Wall 49, Philip 14
  • Warner 26, Leola/Frederick 12
  • White River 22, Bennett County 20
  • Winner 52, Wagner 12
  • Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Jim River 0
  • Yankton 45, Mitchell 6

*The Associated Press contributed to this report

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota College & University Mascots

Filed Under: High School Sports, South Dakota
Categories: South Dakota, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top