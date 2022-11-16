The first rounds of the South Dakota High School State Volleyball Tournament begin Thursday, November 17 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls with all three classes.

Championship games will be held Saturday, November 18.

Starting off the three-day tournament is Class AA:

1st Round – Thursday, November 17

(1) Sioux Falls Washington vs. (8) Rapid City Stevens – 11:30 AM

(4 )Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. (5) Pierre – 1:15 PM

(2) O’Gorman vs. (7) Huron – 5:00 PM

(3) Harrisburg vs. (6) Sioux Falls Lincoln – 6:45 PM

Class A:

1st Round – Thursday, November 17

(1) Wagner vs. (8) Elk Point-Jefferson – 11:30 AM

(4) Sioux Falls Christian vs. (5) Dakota Valley – 1:15 PM

(2) Miller vs. (7) Platte-Geddes – 5:00 PM

(3) Elkton-Lake Benton vs. (6) Belle Fourche – 6:45 PM

Class B:

1st Round – Thursday, November 17

(1) Warner vs. (8) Freeman – 11:30 AM

(4) Northwestern vs. (5) Wolsey-Wessington – 1:15 PM

(2) Burke vs. (7) Castlewood – 5:00 PM

(3) Chester Area vs. (6) Colman-Egan – 6:45 PM