South Dakota Is a Pickup Truck Lovers’ Paradise
The next time you are stopped at a traffic light or stuck in the middle of traffic during your morning commute, take a look around and see how many pickup trucks you count.
Chances are more than you think.
According to a new list, South Dakota has one of the highest percentages of pickups on the road.
24/7 Wall St. is sharing the results of a study done by iSeeCars, an e-commerce car sales site that produces data about U.S. car and light truck sales.
They found that South Dakota is fourth overall in the nation with pickups making up 30.2 percent of all vehicles on the road in the state.
The Mount Rushmore State is one of only four states that top 30 percent. The others are Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.
Our percentage is exactly double the national average (15.1%).
So how many pickup trucks are there in these parts?
The South Dakota Department of Revenue estimates that there are 1.2 million vehicles registered in the state. 30.2 percent of that is 362,400.
The top seven spots were taken by Plains states and Alaska, which all feature lots of wide-open spaces and few people.
STATES WITH HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF PICKUPS
- Wyoming - 37.2%
- Montana - 34.6%
- Idaho - 31.1%
- South Dakota - 30.2%
- Alaska - 29.5%
- North Dakota - 28.5%
- Vermont - 24.2%
- Oklahoma - 24.2%
- Arkansas - 23.5%
- West Virginia - 23.5%
Only two states have fewer than 10 percent of pickups on the road.
STATES WITH LOWEST PERCENTAGE OF PICKUPS
- New Jersey - 7.8%
- Connecticut - 9.4%
- Maryland - 10.0%
- California - 10.3%
- Illinois - 10.8%
- Massachusetts - 10.8%
- Delaware - 11.3%
- New York - 11.4%
- Florida - 12.1%
- Virginia - 12.4%
