The South Dakota men's basketball will extend their season after accepting a spot in the College Basketball Invitational Tournament.

The Coyotes (26-8) will open play with North Texas State, Wednesday (March 14) night, in Vermillion.

USD is in the top 25 in the NCAA in total rebounds (1,276) and turnover margin (+3). Junior guard Matt Mooney is in the top 20 in steals (67).

The Mean Green (15-17) are out of Conference USA. They finished seventh in the league after losing six of seven to end the regular season. Louisiana Tech beat them in the opening round of the conference tournament.

Sophomore guard Roosevelt Smart is North Texas' leading scorer, averaging 19 points per game. Smart is in the top ten in the nation in three-pointers attempted and made. Fellow sophomore Ryan Woolridge scores 13 points a game, while freshman Umoja Gibson adds 11.

This will be South Dakota's first appearance in the 16-team CBI. It's the Coyotes' third appearance in a postseason national tournament in the Division I era. Previously, USD played in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament in 2010 and the NIT last season.

Tipoff is 7:00 PM, Wednesday in Vermillion.

The Coyote women will play in the WNIT after winning the Summit League regular season title, but not the conference tournament crown.

They will find out their first round match-up Monday (March 12) night.