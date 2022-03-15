South Dakota Names New Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Last week's news of the firing of Todd Lee from his duties at the University of South Dakota was a shock to many, and the program has moved quickly in finding his replacement to guide the Men's basketball program.

Per goyotes.com:

"The University of South Dakota athletic department will host a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Dome Club to announce Eric Peterson as the next head men's basketball coach."

Peterson replaces Todd Lee, who finished his coaching career at USD with an overall mark of 66-52, and had his most successful season in 2019-20 when the program finished at 20-12.

The release from the official USD website continues:

"Peterson returns to South Dakota where he served as an assistant to Craig Smith for four seasons from 2014-18. The Coyotes won their first Summit League title in year three during the 2016-17 season and won 26 games while advancing to the championship game of the Summit League Tournament during the 2017-18 campaign.

Peterson has remained on Smith's staff through three seasons at Utah State and this past season at Utah. Utah State won one Mountain West regular season title, two Mountain West tournament titles and qualified for the NCAA tournament all three seasons with Peterson on staff.

The Coyotes will be Peterson's second head coaching position."

Tomorrow's introductory press conference will be streamed live at 11am on the school's social media channels.

Source: Go Yotes and Sports Reference

