South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll 1-22-18

Sioux Falls Christian enters this week undefeated and as the new number one team in Class A Boys basketball in South Dakota.

The Chargers are the only new number one ranked team this week. All other teams that were ranked first last week have remained in that spot.

Outside of Class B boys and girls, all the other classes in this week's poll had a little bit of a shakeup in the top five rankings.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Jan. 22 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses.

Boys:

Class AA

Harrisburg (18) 10-0 114 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (6) 8-2 99 2 Rapid City Central 12-1 59 3 Brandon Valley 8-3 43 5 Rapid City Stevens 11-2 42 4

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 2, Yankton 1.

Class A

Sioux Falls Christian (24) 10-0 120 2 Madison 11-1 86 1 Sioux Valley 13-1 79 3 Dakota Valley 9-2 40 5 Bon Homme 10-1 11 RV

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 10, Flandreau 5, Tea Area 4, Sisseton 2, Parker 1, Miller 1, Dell Rapids 1.

Class B

Clark/Willow Lake (17) 8-1 111 1 Bridgewater-Emery (3) 10-3 79 2 Sully Buttes 7-1 74 3 White River (4) 12-0 63 4 Canistota 10-1 25 5

Receiving votes: Warner 5, Irene-Wakonda 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1, Corsica-Stickney 1.

Girls

Class AA

Aberdeen Central (22) 11-1 118 1 Rapid City Stevens (1) 10-2 70 4 Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 10-2 67 5 Harrisburg 7- 2 65 2 Brandon Valley 9-2 40 3

Class A

St. Thomas More (20) 11-1 116 1 Belle Fourche (3) 13-0 80 2 Vermillion 11-1 72 3 Lennox 11-2 50 5 McCook Central/Montrose 10-1 20 RV

Receiving votes: West Central (1) 16, Dakota Valley 4, Hamlin 2.

Class B

Sully Buttes (22) 10-0 118 1 Castlewood (2) 10-0 92 2 Waubay/Summit 10-0 54 3 Faith 14-0 42 4 Avon 11-2 26 5