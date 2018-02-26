South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll February 26, 2018

The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the season has been released and it features more chaos in Class AA.

Regular seasons have come to a close and all the attention has shifted to the Round of 16 in each class. Regions are taking place for Class A, B boys and girls, while Class AA will start the Round of 16 this upcoming Friday.

This week's poll is consistent in terms of the teams that are top ranked. It is also consistent in that Class AA boys continues to be a guessing game in ranking spots 3-5. Class AA girls also features one change at the bottom of the ranking as Brandon Valley has jumped into the 5th spot in the final poll.

Class A boys saw no changes in the poll this week, while Class B boys had a little change in the middle. There were no polls released for Class A, B girls this week due to the regular season ending last week.

The final South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Rapid City Central (17) 15-3 104 1 Rapid City Stevens (5) 15-3 93 2 Aberdeen Central 13-7 57 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln 12-6 38 RV Harrisburg 16-4 30 3

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 5, Sioux Falls Washington 3.

Class A

Sioux Falls Christian (22) 20-0 110 1 Madison 19-1 88 2 Sioux Valley 18- 2 64 3 Dell Rapids 16-4 31 4 Tea Area 15-5 25 5

Receiving votes: Miller 9, Crow Creek 2, Dakota Valley 1.

Class B

Bridgewater-Emery (17) 17-3 104 1 Sully Buttes (5) 19-1 92 2 White River 18-2 60 4 Corsica-Stickney 18-2 40 5 Clark/Willow Lake 15-5 22 3

Receiving votes: Canistota 8, Colman-Egan 2, Warner 2.

Girls

Class AA

Aberdeen Central (22) 19-1 110 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln 16-3 86 2 Rapid City Stevens 17-3 61 3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 15-5 50 4 Brandon Valley 13-7 17 RV

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 6.