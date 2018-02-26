South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll February 26, 2018

The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the season has been released and it features more chaos in Class AA.

Regular seasons have come to a close and all the attention has shifted to the Round of 16 in each class. Regions are taking place for Class A, B boys and girls, while Class AA will start the Round of 16 this upcoming Friday.

This week's poll is consistent in terms of the teams that are top ranked. It is also consistent in that Class AA boys continues to be a guessing game in ranking spots 3-5. Class AA girls also features one change at the bottom of the ranking as Brandon Valley has jumped into the 5th spot in the final poll.

Class A boys saw no changes in the poll this week, while Class B boys had a little change in the middle. There were no polls released for Class A, B girls this week due to the regular season ending last week.

The final South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

  1. Rapid City Central (17)           15-3   104  1
  2. Rapid City Stevens (5)            15-3    93   2
  3. Aberdeen Central                    13-7    57   5
  4. Sioux Falls Lincoln                  12-6    38   RV
  5. Harrisburg                                16-4    30   3

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls O’Gorman 5, Sioux Falls Washington 3.

Class A

  1. Sioux Falls Christian (22)        20-0    110   1
  2. Madison                                   19-1     88    2
  3. Sioux Valley                            18- 2     64    3
  4. Dell Rapids                              16-4     31    4
  5. Tea Area                                  15-5     25    5

Receiving votes: Miller 9, Crow Creek 2, Dakota Valley 1.

Class B

  1. Bridgewater-Emery (17)          17-3    104   1
  2. Sully Buttes (5)                        19-1     92    2
  3. White River                               18-2     60    4
  4. Corsica-Stickney                      18-2     40    5
  5. Clark/Willow Lake                    15-5     22    3

Receiving votes: Canistota 8, Colman-Egan 2, Warner 2.

Girls

Class AA

  1. Aberdeen Central (22)           19-1    110   1
  2. Sioux Falls Lincoln                 16-3     86    2
  3. Rapid City Stevens                17-3     61    3
  4. Sioux Falls O’Gorman           15-5     50    4
  5. Brandon Valley                      13-7     17    RV

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 6.

