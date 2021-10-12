South Dakota Soccer Class A State Title Games Set For This Week

It is that time of the year when Fall high school sports are crowning champions and this week they will do so in soccer.

With Class AA having their semi-finals on Tuesday, Class A is the only group that has the title games set.

After some thrilling games throughout the opening rounds, soccer fans should be in for a treat this weekend with the trophies on the line.

All championship games will take place at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, located right next to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Here is a look at the matchups for this week's Class A title games throughout the state of South Dakota.

Class A Girls

No.1 West Central v. No.3 Dakota Valley

-Saturday October 16th at 11AM

-West Central defeated Sioux Falls Christian 1-0 to advance to championship game

-Dakota Valley defeated Tea Area 7-6 to advance to the championship game

Class A Boys

No.1 Sioux Falls Christian v. No. 2 Tea Area

-Saturday October 16th at 1PM

-Sioux Falls Christian defeated Belle Fourche 8-0 to advance to the championship game

-Tea Area defeated St. Thomas More 2-1 to advance to the championship game