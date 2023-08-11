South Dakota State Alum Johnson Stretchered Off Field vs. Vikings

Any time you can witness a USD or SDSU product play at the NFL level, it's a must watch for South Dakotans. Unfortunately, things took a scary turn for one SDSU Jackrabbit alum in preseason action.

Last night, Cade Johnson was making his 2023 preseason debut at wide receiver with the Seattle Seahawks.

Per the report at ESPN.com:

Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center after suffering a concussion in the team's preseason opener Thursday night at Lumen Field. Head coach Pete Carroll said initial tests revealed no issues beyond the concussion.

Johnson played his college football up in Brookings and is one of many South Dakota State alumni currently playing in the NFL.

Johnson was initially signed by Seattle back in May of 2021, and has continued to challenge for a roster spot.

The former first team FCS All-American for the Jackrabbits will now have to work his way back from an injury this preseason. Let's hope Johnson gets safely back on his feet sooner than later.

