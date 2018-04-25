South Dakota State Drops Tennis

Despite continual efforts, we have been unable to provide an NCAA Division I experience in the sports of men's and women's tennis. University and Athletics Department leadership have determined it is not beneficial to continue the programs without appropriate and reasonable support.

Without readily available indoor and outdoor tennis courts, our student-athletes are unable to adequately train and prepare for competition. The constraints of existing facilities, along with associated practice times, have resulted in significant disadvantages to our student-athletes' experience, well-being and competitiveness.