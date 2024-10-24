Ears Up! South Dakota State Still #1 in FCS Title Odds After Loss

Despite the recent loss in the Dakota Marker rivalry matchup, things are still looking very promising for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Jacks lost the Dakota Marker for the first time in 5 meetings on Saturday in a 13-9 slugfest in Fargo, but Vegas is still very high on the team from Brookings to win it all.

According to the latest FCS Title odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jacks remain as the favorite to win the title (and three-peat).

Get our free mobile app

Per DraftKings:

attachment-Screenshot 2024-10-24 153835 loading...

It's safe to say that the 13-9 win for the Bison was a big one, but a neutral site might not favor NDSU just yet against the Jacks.

Assuming both teams end up making a pair of deep runs again, things could get VERY interesting down the stretch of the FCS playoffs.

For now, it's another huge rivalry matchup this weekend for the Jackrabbits, who return home as the #3 team in the country and will host rival #4 South Dakota on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 6:30 and will be aired on ESPNU Saturday Night.

Sources: Draft Kings Sportsbook

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.

A Dozen NFL MVP Frontrunners at Mid-Season *All odds referenced as of 10/21/2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook Gallery Credit: Bert Remien