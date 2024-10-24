Ears Up! South Dakota State Still #1 in FCS Title Odds After Loss
Despite the recent loss in the Dakota Marker rivalry matchup, things are still looking very promising for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
The Jacks lost the Dakota Marker for the first time in 5 meetings on Saturday in a 13-9 slugfest in Fargo, but Vegas is still very high on the team from Brookings to win it all.
According to the latest FCS Title odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jacks remain as the favorite to win the title (and three-peat).
Per DraftKings:
It's safe to say that the 13-9 win for the Bison was a big one, but a neutral site might not favor NDSU just yet against the Jacks.
Assuming both teams end up making a pair of deep runs again, things could get VERY interesting down the stretch of the FCS playoffs.
For now, it's another huge rivalry matchup this weekend for the Jackrabbits, who return home as the #3 team in the country and will host rival #4 South Dakota on Saturday.
The game kicks off at 6:30 and will be aired on ESPNU Saturday Night.
Sources: Draft Kings Sportsbook
South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century
A Dozen NFL MVP Frontrunners at Mid-Season
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The Minnesota Vikings Top 10 All-Time Leading Rushers
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien