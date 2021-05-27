After a run to the FCS Championship Game during the spring season, South Dakota State will start next year in the national spotlight.

The Jackrabbits will now travel to Colorado State to open the 2021 fall season on Friday, September 3rd. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 4th but was moved up one day in order to accommodate television. It was picked up by FS1 and will be broadcasted across the country starting at 8:00 PM Central or 7:00 PM Mountain.

This will be the second time in history that the Jackrabbits will play on FS1. The first time was when South Dakota State traveled to Minnesota back in 2019. The Gophers outscored SDSU 8-0 in the fourth quarter to win the game 28-21. South Dakota State will also open on a Friday night for a second consecutive season.

South Dakota State has become no stranger to nationally televised games. As part of the run to the FCS National Championship, SDSU was live on ESPN 2, ESPN, and ABC. The upcoming FS1 broadcast will continue to highlight the SDSU football program around the country.

The Jackrabbits will play its first home game of the 2021 fall season against Lindenwood the following week on September 11. SDSU will also host Dixie State, Southern Illinois, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, and North Dakota as part of the upcoming season.

More information about the Jackrabbits and ticket information can be found through the SDSU website.