South Dakota State Golfer Considered for Woman of the Year

South Dakota State Athletics have seen some great student athletes come through their programs both on and off the field of play.

The latest to fall into that category is women's golfer Teresa Toscano.

The SDSU star captured the Summit League individual title a year ago and is now getting some national recognition.

Get our free mobile app

SDSU golfer Teresa Toscano has made it to the next round of consideration for 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Here was the complete release from South Dakota State and the NCAA on the nomination and consideration.

INDIANAPOLIS — South Dakota State women's golf standout Teresa Toscano has been selected as a Summit League nominee for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Toscano has advanced from the original 535 school nominees to 153 conference-level nominees. She is only one of two to be honored from The Summit League, joining North Dakota State track and field student-athlete Shelby Gunnells.

The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will now choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division — from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in September. The selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, and the nine finalists will be announced this fall. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics then will choose the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Toscano became the Jackrabbits' second Summit League Women's Golfer of the Year honoree after a highly successful season that was highlighted by capturing the Summit League individual title. Additionally, she was named a Women's Golf Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-American.

The Summit League Championship MVP was set to be the first Jackrabbit women's golfer in the Division I era to compete at the NCAA Regionals before the event was canceled due to inclement weather and the course being deemed not of championship-caliber after heavy and persistent rain fall.

A native of Huelva, Spain, Toscano posted a 72.35 stroke average throughout her senior season and recorded an 8-over 224 (75-75-74) to win Summit League Championship by two strokes. Toscano was named to the All-Tournament Team and All-Summit League First Team.

She finished inside the top-10 in seven events she competed in during the 2020-21 season. Toscano captured five individual titles, finished as runner-up once and tied for seventh in another tournament. Throughout her career, she claimed nine individual titles. The senior's 73.54 career stroke average tops SDSU's all-time list. Additionally, Toscano owns career records in top-five finishes (23), top-10 finishes (32), 18-hole score (64), 36-hole score (131), and 54-hole score (212).

The NCAA Woman of the Year nominees represent student-athletes from 18 different sports spanning all three divisions. Of those nominated, 57 nominees competed in Division I, 36 in Division II and 60 in Division III.

For more information on South Dakota State Athletics, their student athletes, schedules and more, you can visit their website.