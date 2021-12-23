South Dakota State Parks Offering Free New Year’s Day Hikes

A lot of times when someone tells you to 'take a hike', their intentions are somewhat suspect.

That won't be the case in South Dakota next week.

The State Game, Fish, and Parks Department will be offering free, guided hikes in six state parks and recreation areas on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2022) as part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.

The event gives you a chance to kick off the new year with some healthy, outdoor time in nature.

In South Dakota, hikes will be offered at six different state parks and recreation areas:

First Day Hikes got its start in the 1990's at Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts, and has now grown to more than 400 hikes throughout America in all 50 states.

Last year, 85,000 people collectively hiked over 176,000 as part of First Day Hikes.

