South Dakota State Takes on Delaware After Three Week Break

South Dakota State Takes on Delaware After Three Week Break

MVFC/Unsplash/Canva

It's been a much-needed and hard-fought break for the South Dakota State football team. After winning in the regular season finale on November 12th, the Jacks earned the #1 overall seed in this year's FCS playoffs.

Now, after the first-round battles took place last weekend, the Jacks know their opponent will be the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.

Delaware picked up an impressive 56-17 home win over St. Francis (PA) on Saturday, and has earned the opportunity to take on the Jackrabbits.

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota State at 10-1 overall, was a perfect 8-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this season and are making their 11th consecutive FCS playoff appearance.

The last few years have been very kind to the Jacks, who finished as the runner-up in 2020, and were knocked out in the Semifinals last season.

In total, South Dakota State has made four trips to the Semifinals in their limited time at the FCS level and will have their eyes set on a much deeper run this Fall.

As for their opponent on Saturday, the Blue Hens enter with a record of 8-4 and began their season with a very impressive 14-7 win over Navy.

Delaware is one of the most accomplished programs at the FCS level, having won an I-AA National Title in 2003, and making Title Game appearances in both 2007 and 2010, finishing as runner-up in both seasons.

Jacks fans will remember a dominant recent battle with the Blue Hens, a 33-3 Semifinal win en route to their title game appearance in 2020.

The winner of Saturday's contest will take on the winner of #8 Holy Cross and New Hampshire.

Kickoff between Delaware and South Dakota State from Brookings will be at 2:00 on Saturday. To see the full updated bracket for the FCS Playoffs, visit the link below.

Sources: NCAA.com - BracketSouth Dakota State Football WikiDelaware Football Wiki

 

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

10 Smallest Towns in South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the smallest towns in the Mount Rushmore state? According to the latest census data, here are the ten smallest towns in all of South Dakota.

Filed Under: blue hens, Brookings, CFB, College Football, delaware, FCS, Football, go jacks, Jackrabbits, Jacks, Missouri Valley, MVFC, Playoffs, postseason, SDSU, South Dakota, South Dakota State
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls