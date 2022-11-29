South Dakota State Takes on Delaware After Three Week Break

It's been a much-needed and hard-fought break for the South Dakota State football team. After winning in the regular season finale on November 12th, the Jacks earned the #1 overall seed in this year's FCS playoffs.

Now, after the first-round battles took place last weekend, the Jacks know their opponent will be the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.

Delaware picked up an impressive 56-17 home win over St. Francis (PA) on Saturday, and has earned the opportunity to take on the Jackrabbits.

South Dakota State at 10-1 overall, was a perfect 8-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this season and are making their 11th consecutive FCS playoff appearance.

The last few years have been very kind to the Jacks, who finished as the runner-up in 2020, and were knocked out in the Semifinals last season.

In total, South Dakota State has made four trips to the Semifinals in their limited time at the FCS level and will have their eyes set on a much deeper run this Fall.

As for their opponent on Saturday, the Blue Hens enter with a record of 8-4 and began their season with a very impressive 14-7 win over Navy.

Delaware is one of the most accomplished programs at the FCS level, having won an I-AA National Title in 2003, and making Title Game appearances in both 2007 and 2010, finishing as runner-up in both seasons.

Jacks fans will remember a dominant recent battle with the Blue Hens, a 33-3 Semifinal win en route to their title game appearance in 2020.

The winner of Saturday's contest will take on the winner of #8 Holy Cross and New Hampshire.

Kickoff between Delaware and South Dakota State from Brookings will be at 2:00 on Saturday. To see the full updated bracket for the FCS Playoffs, visit the link below.

