South Dakota State WBB Crushes Minnesota in the WNIT

The South Dakota State University women's basketball team narrowly missed out on another trip to the NCAA Tournament with a loss to USD in the Summit League Tournament title game, but they are still making the most of their postseason experience.

SDSU defeated the University of Minnesota on Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena in Brookings, SD with a dominating win 78-57.

SDSU will have to wait for the Northern Iowa and Drake game to conclude on Monday night to find out who their next round opponent will be.

It is so impressive to see this great team continue to succeed in the postseason after a very special year in the Summit League.

For more information on the South Dakota State women's basketball team, their current roster and other news surrounding the program, you can visit their team website.

