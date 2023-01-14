South Dakota State WBB Crushes USD on Saturday
The South Dakota State and University of South Dakota rivalry continued on Saturday between their women's basketball teams.
This go around though it wasn't much of a competition.
SDSU crushed USD on the basketball court and defeated the Coyotes 118-59.
The Jacks dominated from the start and completed a 59 point win with a great performance from all involved.
Nine different Jackrabbits ended up scoring on the afternoon in the big win over their in state rival.
For more information on the SDSU women's basketball team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.
Sioux Falls: Then and Now
The City of Sioux Falls has changed dramatically over the past several years. Some of the streets, landscapes, and neighborhoods look vastly different than just 10-15 years ago.
Here's a look at Sioux Falls, then-and-now. See if you can recognize some of these old buildings, businesses, and city streets.