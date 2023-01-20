South Dakota State’s John Stiegelmeier Announces Retirement

After 199 victories, 12 postseason appearances and a national championship, South Dakota State's John Stiegelmeier is hanging up his whistle. Stiegelmeier announced his retirement Thursday afternoon, ending a 26-year run leading the football program at his alma mater.

"(Wife) Laurie and I, with our family, want to thank South Dakota State University and SDSU Athletics for being blessed to serve as the head football coach," Stiegelmeier said. "During our 26 years in this role, a lifetime of memories have occurred. The support of so many, including three university presidents, numerous assistant coaches, countless student-athletes, two athletic directors and the Jackrabbit fan base has been so special. Thank you to each and every one who have believed in us."

The winningest coach in program history, Stiegelmeier compiled a 199-112 record (.640 winning percentage) from 1997-2022. The Jackrabbits competed at the NCAA Division II level before embarking on a move to NCAA Division I and the Football Championship Subdivision in 2004.

Stieglemeier's 84 wins in MVFC play, as well as his 131 overall wins since joining the league in 2008, both rank second in league history. He was named the Bruce Craddock MVFC Coach of the Year in both 2016 and 2022, and also was honored as the winner of the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award by Stats Perform and as the American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year for FCS.

Longtime assistant coach and current defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers will succeed Stiegelmeier as head coach, SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell also announced Thursday. Rogers will be introduced as the 21st head coach of the Jackrabbit football program at a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday.

