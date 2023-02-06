South Dakota State’s Mayo Named Peak Performer of the Week

Zeke Mayo had a huge game on Saturday. His 41 points not only propelled his team to a big win over rival North Dakota State, but propelled himself to yet another award from the Summit League.

Mayo has been named the Summit League Peak Performer of the Week for his accomplishments, his second award in the last three weeks.

Per the official release at TheSummitLeague.org:

Mayo averaged 26.3 ppg in a trio of Jackrabbit victories as SDSU moved into sole possession of second place in the League standings.

Mayo opened his week with a 24-point performance, that included a pair of go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds to play, lifting the Jackrabbits to a 67-66 road win at Kansas City. The sophomore went 4-for-7 from deep against the Roos and added five rebounds.

In a 96-73 home win over North Dakota, Mayo registered his third double-double of the season, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Mayo closed out his week by scoring a career-high 41 points in a 90-85 victory over North Dakota State. Mayo went 14-for-25 from the field and 6-for-9 from 3-point range, while dishing out five assists to go with zero turnovers.

Mayo and the Jackrabbits are now 14-11 on the season and have won three in a row.

The Jacks are off until Saturday, when they host rival USD at Frost Arena. Tip off for the men's game is set for 6pm. The Jacks are 8-1 at home this season.

Source: The Summit League