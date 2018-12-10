It's a sweep for the South Dakota schools in this week's Summit League Basketball Player of the Week honors.

South Dakota State's Mike Daum is the Summit League's Men's Player of the Week for the third straight week and fourth time in the young season, as he continues to re-write the record book.

The Kimball, Nebraska native became the conference's all-time leading scorer last week, boosting his career total to 2,509 points. Daum followed up an 18-point performance in a loss at Memphis with 42 in a win over Southern. For the week, he shot better than 57 percent from the floor and made 16-of-17 from the free throw line.

The Summit League weekly honor is the 15th of Daum's career, tying the all-time mark set by fellow Jackrabbit Nate Wolters and Oral Roberts' Caleb Green.

This week, SDSU hosts Savannah State, Tuesday (December 11), and plays at Nevada, Saturday (December 15).

The Summit League Women's Player of the Week is Hannah Sjerven from South Dakota.

The sophomore center amassed 27 points, 11 blocks and 11 rebounds for the week as the Coyotes moved to 9-1 on the season - USD's best start in ten years.

The Rogers, Minnesota native scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked seven shots in a road win at Missouri State. She then added ten points, four rebounds and four blocks in a win at home over Bellevue.

Sjerven is the Summit League leader in blocked shots (19) this season.

The weekly honor is the first of her career.

This week, South Dakota plays at #22 Missouri, Saturday (December 15).