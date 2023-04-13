South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft Visited Dallas Cowboys

Pre-draft visits are a big part of the late-stage draft process, and a prospect close to home here in Sioux Falls recently paid a visit to 'America's team.'

The Dallas Cowboys are doing their homework on the Tight End position following their offseason loss of veteran Dalton Schultz to the Houston Texans via free agency.

Kraft, a standout at South Dakota State and a native of the Mount Rushmore State, is one of a few tight ends that have recently visited the Cowboys in person.

Kraft is widely projected to be one of the top tight ends taken in this year's draft, and has generally fallen anywhere from the late first round to the fourth round depending on where you're looking in projections.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the team visited with Darnell Washington and Tucker Kraft.

Kraft is also coming off a national title after helping South Dakota State to a win at the FCS level. He had 27 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Jackrabbits.

Kraft has long been on the radar of the NFL, and now will have a new home come late April when the NFL Draft commences from Kansas City.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27th as Kraft looks to join Pierre Strong Jr. and Chris Oladokun as recent SDSU players drafted into the National Football League.

Source: Pro Football Talk

