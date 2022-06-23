South Dakota Students Receive Military Service Academy Appointments
Six South Dakota stand-out students have received a much-anticipated notice for their continuing education. On Wednesday, South Dakota U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson had the honor of announcing the Service Academy appointments.
There are five service academies.
- U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York
- U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland
- U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs
- U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York
- U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London, Connecticut
Throughout the country, there are a large number of qualified candidates. And, to qualify certain criteria must be met.
Each applicant for a nomination must meet the following eligibility requirements as of July 1st of the year of admission to an academy:
- Age: Be at least 17 years old, but not have passed the 23rd birthday
- Citizenship: Must be a U.S. citizen
- Marital Status: Must be unmarried, not pregnant, and without legal obligation to support children or other dependents
- Residence: Must reside within the boundaries of the Congressional District of South Dakota.
- Skill / Fitness: Must meet the medical, physical, and academic requirements of the Academy
Congratulations to these six students:
Daniel Colby – United States Naval Academy
Halle Fjelland – United States Naval Academy
Grace Kaiser – United States Military Academy
Gunnar Kvistad – United States Air Force Academy
Jayda McNabb – the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School
Blake Stark – United States Air Force Academy
