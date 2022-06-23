Six South Dakota stand-out students have received a much-anticipated notice for their continuing education. On Wednesday, South Dakota U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson had the honor of announcing the Service Academy appointments.

There are five service academies.

U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York

U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland

U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York

U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London, Connecticut

Throughout the country, there are a large number of qualified candidates. And, to qualify certain criteria must be met.

Each applicant for a nomination must meet the following eligibility requirements as of July 1st of the year of admission to an academy:

Age: Be at least 17 years old, but not have passed the 23rd birthday

Citizenship: Must be a U.S. citizen

Marital Status: Must be unmarried, not pregnant, and without legal obligation to support children or other dependents

Residence: Must reside within the boundaries of the Congressional District of South Dakota.

Skill / Fitness: Must meet the medical, physical, and academic requirements of the Academy

Congratulations to these six students:

Daniel Colby – United States Naval Academy

Halle Fjelland – United States Naval Academy

Grace Kaiser – United States Military Academy

Gunnar Kvistad – United States Air Force Academy

Jayda McNabb – the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Blake Stark – United States Air Force Academy

