South Dakota’s Big State Wide Tornado Drill Coming Up This Week

Springtime in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa brings severe weather and that could mean tornados. Here is how you get prepared!

Annually there are around 1200 reported tornados across the United States causing millions of dollars in damage and loss of life.

In South Dakota, on a yearly basis, we see an average of about 40 tornadoes confirmed.

It is Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2022 in South Dakota this week, April 25-29.

The week serves as an opportunity to increase awareness and response to summer severe weather hazards.

Rivers, Hills, Open Windows – Don’t Believe These Common South Dakota Tornado Myths

The National Weather Service encourages people to think about personal safety plans and to 'Know Before You Go.”

Here in Sioux Falls and around the state, the annual community tornado drill will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The NWS is encouraging cities, residents, schools, and businesses to practice their severe weather plans at this time.

The outdoor warning sirens will be activated at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Be Prepared!

Tips for surviving a tornado ...

Do Not Watch The Tornado.

When The Sirens Sound, Do Not Run Outside To See What Is Happening.

Seek Shelter Immediately.

Go to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor (bathroom, closet, center hallway). If possible, avoid sheltering in any room with windows. For added protection get under something sturdy (a heavy table or workbench). Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress.

