Spectacular List of South Dakota Summer Camps For Kids

Quick, how many school days are left? As of this writing, the Sioux Falls School District says May 24 is the end of the second semester so figuring in Spring Break, there are 34 days left in the 2021-22 school calendar.

Then what? What plans do your kids have for summer? Are they old enough to be left home alone? Can they get a part-time job?

Across the state of South Dakota, you will find Christian camps along with many sports-themed camps, outdoor adventures, music, and the arts, science, and engineering. Camps that are centered around leadership. Working camps that require some old fashion elbow grease too.

Between Hood Magazine and the Sioux Falls Parent Portal, you can go down the lists and see what's appropriate for the age of your kids.

One of the more popular sports-themed camps is the Sanford Legends for Kids. Typically held the second week of June with some of the top sports professionals from around the country. And they are FREE!

Both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls have camps listed for summer.

For over 100 years the Sioux Falls YMCA has held Camp Leif Ericson.

Summer camps at the Washington Pavilion are for Pre Kindergarten to adult age.

Premiere Playhouse camps help to develop theatre skills.

