As the population of the Sioux Falls metro area continues to expand at record levels, officials are constantly dealing with the challenge of trying to ensure that the infrastructure keeps up with the additional people moving to the area.

One of the biggest pieces of that puzzle is making sure that roads keep up with the increased traffic.

Currently, the South Dakota Department of Transportation is working on a pair of projects involving main traffic arteries around town and they're looking for your input.

The first involves Exit 6 on Interstate 229, which involves East 10th Street in Sioux Falls.

The Department of Transportation is holding a public open house meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Wednesday, January 26 at Lincoln High School to inform area residents of the beginning of the Interstate 229 Exit 6 Interchange Modification Study.

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A prerecorded presentation will be uploaded to the project website (www.i229exit6.com) that same day and will be played on a loop during the public open house.

The state is also planning on construction projects for two other I-229 interchanges in the years to come:

The other project the state is looking for input on involves South Dakota Highway 11.

The plan includes improvements from the area from Highway 11 intersects with Highway 42 to the intersection with Redwood Boulevard in Brandon.

There are also long-range plans for the corridor stretching from Redwood Boulevard in Brandon to the junction with Highway 42.

Public input on the project is welcome at an open house at 5:30 PM, Tuesday, January 25 at the Holiday Inn Express Convention Center in Brandon.

For those who cannot attend the open house, the meeting’s presentation will be broadcast live and recorded on the study’s website (www.sd11corridorstudy.com).

