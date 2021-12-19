Summit League Basketball Play Starts This Week for SDSU and USD

The Summit League Tournament in March is one of the best college basketball events all year, but to make a deep run in March, you have to plant the seeds of success throughout the regular season.

The regular season in the Summit League will start a little sooner than normal this year as conference play will begin before the new year.

Get our free mobile app

Summit League basketball games start this week in conference and both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University will begin play as well.

Talking to some coaches throughout the Summit League, I'm sure they'd prefer to spread out their non-conference and conference games a little bit more, but all seemed excited to begin conference play this week.

The USD men's basketball team is 7-4 in non-conference games and will start their Summit League season by hosting Oral Roberts on December 20 in Vermillion.

The USD women's basketball team is also 7-4 but has played one of the most difficult non-conference schedules in the country and will start their conference schedule on the road against Oral Roberts.

The SDSU men's basketball team is 9-4 and will start their conference schedule at home on December 20 against Kansas City.

SDSU's women's basketball team has started a bit slow in non-conference play but is expected to turn things around in the Summit League and will get a chance to do so on the road in their opener against Kansas City as well.

For more information on the Summit League, their member institutions and the college basketball schedules for all teams in the conference, you can visit their website.