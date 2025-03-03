Summit League Basketball Tournament Brackets and Schedules

The Summit League Tournament is here! Action will get underway on Wednesday afternoon and evening with the 8-9 seed play-in games from inside the Denny Sanford PREMIERE Center!

Here's a look at the brackets for both the Women's and Men's Tournaments that will run from Wednesday through Sunday here in Sioux Falls.

First, for the Women, SDSU is the top seed in the field and will await the winner of the 8-9 play-in between Omaha and Denver.

Here's a look at the Women's Bracket:

USD earned the 7-seed and will battle 2nd-seeded Oral Roberts at Noon on Thursday. The Jacks face the winner of Omaha and Denver that afternoon 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Yotes game.

On the Men's side, the Omaha Mavericks are the top seed in this year's tournament.

Here's the Men's Bracket:

USD is the 5th seed and will take on 4th-seeded NDSU Friday at 6:00. The Jackrabbits are the 3-seed, and battle 6-seed UND 25 minutes following the conclusion of the Yotes game Friday Night.

For the latest on the Summit League Tournament, visit TheSummitLeague.org!

Source: The Summit League

