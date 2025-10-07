The college basketball season is rapidly approaching, and Sioux Falls played host to Summit League media day today in preparation for the season.

Both the Men's and Women's Preseason All-Conference teams were announced, as were the preseason polls.

South Dakota State's Brooklyn Meyer was tabbed as the Women's Preseason Player of the Year, while St. Thomas' Nolan Minessale earned the nod for the Men.

Here's a look at the Women's preseason teams and poll:

2025-26 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State*

2025-26 Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Emani Bennett, Kansas City, Jr., G (15.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg)#

Avery Koenen, North Dakota State, Jr., F (14.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg)#

Madison Mathiowetz, South Dakota State, Sr., G (8.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg)#

Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State, Sr., F (17.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.9 apg)#

Jalei Oglesby, Oral Roberts, R-Sr., G (17.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg)#

Jocelyn Schiller, North Dakota State, So., G (13.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.9 apg)#@

2025-26 Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Walker Demers, North Dakota, Sr., C (9.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg)#

Marisa Frost, North Dakota State, So., G (9.9 ppg, 1.9 apg)#

Maggie Hartwig, South Dakota State, Jr., F (16.5 ppg, 9.2 rpg)&

Angelina Robles, South Dakota, Sr., G (9.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg)#^

Katie Vasecka, South Dakota State, So., G (8.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg)#

#Stats from 2024-25 Summit League games

&Stats from 2024-25 Missouri Valley Conference games

^Played for the University of Denver

@Played for the University of North Dakota

*Preseason player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

2025-26 Summit League Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School Points (1st) 2024-25 Record (SL) 1. South Dakota State 558 (34) 30-4 (16-0) 2. North Dakota State 498 (2) 21-12 (11-5) 3. Oral Roberts 410 24-9 (12-4) 4. South Dakota 320 11-20 (5-11) 5. St. Thomas 305 17-13 (9-7) 6. Kansas City 291 11-22 (6-10) 7. North Dakota 251 12-19 (6-10) 8. Omaha 121 14-17 (5-11) 9. Denver 101 9-21 (2-14)

On the Men's side, the Jackrabbits landed one player on the all-conference teams, as did the USD Coyotes:

2025-26 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Nolan Minessale, St. Thomas

Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Carter Bjerke, St. Thomas, Jr., F (10.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg)

Isaac Bruns, South Dakota, Jr., G (16.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.3 spg)#

Kalen Garry, South Dakota State, Jr., G (13.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.5 apg)#

Nolan Minessale, St. Thomas, So., F (12.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.4 bpg)#

Tony Osburn, Omaha, Sr., G (12.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.8 apg)#

Jayson Petty, Kansas City, Jr., G (8.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)#

Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Noah Feddersen, North Dakota State, F, Jr., (8.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 0.7 bpg)#

Ja’Sean Glover, Omaha, Sr., G (8.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 spg)#

Carson Johnson, Denver, So., G (19.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg)@

Eli King, North Dakota, Sr., G (9.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.1 spg)#

Markhi Strickland, North Dakota State, Sr., G (11.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg)^

*Preseason Player of the Year automatically earns a spot on first team

#stats are from 2024-25 Summit League games

@stats are from 2024-25 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games

^stats are from 2024-25 Mid-American Conference games

2025-26 Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School Points (1st) 2024-25 Record (SL) 1. St. Thomas 501 (17) 24-10 (13-3) 2. Omaha 495 (13) 22-13 (12-4) 3. South Dakota State 450 (5) 20-12 (11-5) 4. North Dakota State 358 21-11 (10-6) 5. South Dakota 342 (1) 19-14 (9-7) 6. Kansas City 187 13-20 (4-12) 7. Denver 169 11-21 (5-11) 8. North Dakota 168 12-21 (5-11) 9. Oral Roberts 165 7-23 (3-13)

For the latest on all four South Dakota-based programs, visit the official sites below.

Sources: The Summit League, Go Jacks and Go Yotes