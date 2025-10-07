Summit League Basketball Preseason Polls, Meyer Named PotY
The college basketball season is rapidly approaching, and Sioux Falls played host to Summit League media day today in preparation for the season.
Both the Men's and Women's Preseason All-Conference teams were announced, as were the preseason polls.
South Dakota State's Brooklyn Meyer was tabbed as the Women's Preseason Player of the Year, while St. Thomas' Nolan Minessale earned the nod for the Men.
Here's a look at the Women's preseason teams and poll:
2025-26 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year
Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State*
2025-26 Preseason All-Summit League First Team
Emani Bennett, Kansas City, Jr., G (15.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg)#
Avery Koenen, North Dakota State, Jr., F (14.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg)#
Madison Mathiowetz, South Dakota State, Sr., G (8.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg)#
Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State, Sr., F (17.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.9 apg)#
Jalei Oglesby, Oral Roberts, R-Sr., G (17.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg)#
Jocelyn Schiller, North Dakota State, So., G (13.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.9 apg)#@
2025-26 Preseason All-Summit League Second Team
Walker Demers, North Dakota, Sr., C (9.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg)#
Marisa Frost, North Dakota State, So., G (9.9 ppg, 1.9 apg)#
Maggie Hartwig, South Dakota State, Jr., F (16.5 ppg, 9.2 rpg)&
Angelina Robles, South Dakota, Sr., G (9.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg)#^
Katie Vasecka, South Dakota State, So., G (8.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg)#
#Stats from 2024-25 Summit League games
&Stats from 2024-25 Missouri Valley Conference games
^Played for the University of Denver
@Played for the University of North Dakota
*Preseason player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team
2025-26 Summit League Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School
|Points (1st)
|2024-25 Record (SL)
|1.
|South Dakota State
|558 (34)
|30-4 (16-0)
|2.
|North Dakota State
|498 (2)
|21-12 (11-5)
|3.
|Oral Roberts
|410
|24-9 (12-4)
|4.
|South Dakota
|320
|11-20 (5-11)
|5.
|St. Thomas
|305
|17-13 (9-7)
|6.
|Kansas City
|291
|11-22 (6-10)
|7.
|North Dakota
|251
|12-19 (6-10)
|8.
|Omaha
|121
|14-17 (5-11)
|9.
|Denver
|101
|9-21 (2-14)
On the Men's side, the Jackrabbits landed one player on the all-conference teams, as did the USD Coyotes:
2025-26 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year
Nolan Minessale, St. Thomas
Preseason All-Summit League First Team
Carter Bjerke, St. Thomas, Jr., F (10.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg)
Isaac Bruns, South Dakota, Jr., G (16.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.3 spg)#
Kalen Garry, South Dakota State, Jr., G (13.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.5 apg)#
Nolan Minessale, St. Thomas, So., F (12.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.4 bpg)#
Tony Osburn, Omaha, Sr., G (12.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.8 apg)#
Jayson Petty, Kansas City, Jr., G (8.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)#
Preseason All-Summit League Second Team
Noah Feddersen, North Dakota State, F, Jr., (8.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 0.7 bpg)#
Ja’Sean Glover, Omaha, Sr., G (8.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 spg)#
Carson Johnson, Denver, So., G (19.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg)@
Eli King, North Dakota, Sr., G (9.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.1 spg)#
Markhi Strickland, North Dakota State, Sr., G (11.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg)^
*Preseason Player of the Year automatically earns a spot on first team
#stats are from 2024-25 Summit League games
@stats are from 2024-25 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games
^stats are from 2024-25 Mid-American Conference games
2025-26 Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School
|Points (1st)
|2024-25 Record (SL)
|1.
|St. Thomas
|501 (17)
|24-10 (13-3)
|2.
|Omaha
|495 (13)
|22-13 (12-4)
|3.
|South Dakota State
|450 (5)
|20-12 (11-5)
|4.
|North Dakota State
|358
|21-11 (10-6)
|5.
|South Dakota
|342 (1)
|19-14 (9-7)
|6.
|Kansas City
|187
|13-20 (4-12)
|7.
|Denver
|169
|11-21 (5-11)
|8.
|North Dakota
|168
|12-21 (5-11)
|9.
|Oral Roberts
|165
|7-23 (3-13)
For the latest on all four South Dakota-based programs, visit the official sites below.
Sources: The Summit League, Go Jacks and Go Yotes
A Look at all 13 South Dakota State WBB Tournament Appearances
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien