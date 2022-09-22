TBT: 2021 USD/SDSU Hail Mary Reaches Almost Half Million Views

In 2021, the South Dakota State and University of South Dakota football rivalry was taken to a new level after one of the craziest plays in South Dakota sports history.

USD would throw a hail mary to defeat their instate rivals that garnered national attention and a spot on ESPN's Sportcenter as the top play that day.

Now that video of that final play and hail mary is almost at a half million views on YouTube.

Here's the description of that final play from the YouTube channel that has uploaded this video.

The college football game between South Dakota State and South Dakota had an insane ending as South Dakota threw a hail mary on the final play of the game to stun the Jackrabbits. South Dakota State had the ball with eight seconds left and a 20-17 lead. It was fourth down and they attempted to run the clock out, but the play ended with one second left. From 57 yards out, South Dakota had a chance to win with a hail mary... and they did just that. The ball was deflected multiple times before landing in the hands of a South Dakota receiver in the end zone. South Dakota won the game 23-20 over South Dakota State on the final play.

That play will go down in this rivalry forever and it is really cool to see how many people have been able to watch it as well.

This rivalry continues again in 2022 as this time SDSU will play host on Oct 8 at Dana J Dykehouse Stadium in the annual South Dakota Showdown Series.

For more information on the University of South Dakota football team, their current roster, and their remaining 2022 schedule, you can visit their website.

For more information on the South Dakota State football team, their current roster and their remaining 2022 schedule, you can visit their website.

