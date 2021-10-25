FLASHBACK: The Day the Minnesota Metrodome Roof Collapsed

Remember when the Vikings used to play in a stadium that had a fabric roof completely supported by the bubble of air beneath it? And remember when that fabric roof tore open under the weight of a gnarly heavy Minnesota snowstorm?

December 11, 2010, was the day before the Vikings were supposed to take on the New York Giants That didn't happen as scheduled. The winter storm that had blown in the day before brought with it an historic amount of snow.

Get our free mobile app

Record Snowfall Causes Metrodome Collapse

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the blizzard was the fifth largest snowstorm to hit the Twin Cities since the 1991 Halloween Blizzard, which hammered South Dakota as well. The total snowfall at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport was 17.1 inches. Eastern parts of the Twin Cities metro area received 20 inches of snow.

The exact weight of snow is not known, but 20 inches of snow on an air bubble is going to be a lot for the top of that bubble to handle. Eventually, at approximately 5:00 am on Sunday, December 12, the roof finally gave way. And a clever Fox Sports crew member had the foresight to set up a camera to roll through the night in case the unbelievable happened.

Instead of playing at home, the Vikings played the Giants on a neutral field. The next night the two teams played at Ford Field in Detroit with the Giants winning 21-3 with an injured Brett Favre on the bench. Tickets to the game were free.

The Vikings played their final home game at TCF Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota Campus.

The stadium was eventually repaired. A new roof was installed and the 'Dome was back open for business by August of the following year. But it was merely a stay of execution for the utilitarian facility. Plans for the new US Bank Stadium were announced and the Vikings moved out after their last home game in 2013. They would spend the next two seasons at TCF Bank Stadium until their new home was complete.

MORE: A Look Into the History of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Rivalry

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.