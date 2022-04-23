The Big 10 Basketball Tournament is Coming to Minnesota

The city of Minneapolis does a great job hosting big sporting events and this week it was announced that more big sporting events will be coming to Minneapolis in the future.

The Big 10 Conference announced this week that both the men's and women's tournaments would be coming to Minnesota for multiple years to come.

Minneapolis will play host to the 2023 Big 10 women's basketball tournament and will turn around and host both the men's and women's tournaments in 2024.

The Target Center in downtown Minneapolis will be the host site for the events, which was recently the location for the 2022 Women's Final Four.

Minneapolis has also recently hosted a Super Bowl, Final Four and X-Games at US Bank Stadium which is also in downtown Minneapolis.

The 2023 men's Big 10 basketball tournament will take place in Chicago and the Big 10 announced that the Big 10 football title game will stay in Indianapolis.

Here is the complete release on the announcement from the Big 10 here.

For more information on the Big 10 Conference, their current member institutions and future events, you can visit their website.