The Mighty West Central Trojans Are State Champs Again!

The mighty West Central Trojans girls soccer team is back atop the South Dakota soccer world as they captured another state title over the weekend.

West Central defeated Dakota Valley 2-1 in a great state soccer championship game on Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

In front of a great crowd at Howard Wood Field on Saturday, West Central started off to a 1-0 lead but would later find themselves in a 1-1 late in the game.

West Central would get a late goal and hold off Dakota Valley 2-1 to capture another state soccer title.

Not only did West Central capture a title this weekend, Roosevelt won the Class AA girls championship, Sioux Falls Christian won the Class A boys title and Yankton took home the Class AA boys championship.

Congratulations to all the state soccer champs from the 2021 season!

For more information on sports throughout the state of South Dakota, high school sports schedules, and other news surrounding winter sports, you can visit the SDHSAA website.