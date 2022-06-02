If your state is not known for grizzly bear attacks and sharks you wouldn't think your odds of getting attacked by a wild animal would be high in that state, would you? If that's what you thought, you would be wrong.

According to BetOhio.com, the odds of getting attacked by wildlife in South Dakota is the fifth-highest of any state in the nation at 1 in 41,025. West Virginia has the best odds of getting attacked at 1 in 30,271. They were followed by Montana, Alaska, and Mississippi.

Get our free mobile app

A mammal is the most likely to attack someone in South Dakota, specifically, a bison. They are most likely to attack because they roam free along the highway in the Black Hills and Custer State Park where many stupid tourists drive about and think the huge animals are selfie fodder. They are actually incredibly dangerous to get close to, especially if calves are near. I rode through there on my motorcycle 20 years ago and I turned around rather than risk getting close.

Other animals that are not to be trusted in South Dakota include the prairie rattlesnake, bats that carry rabies, and deer that mostly attack cars, not people directly.

Mammals are also most likely to get you in Montana, Alaska, and parts of Mississippi. People in that other part of Mississippi along with West Virginia are most likely to get attacked by arthropods, mainly spiders. In West Virginia, the only arthropod that is poisonous to humans is the black widow spider.

Cross the border into Iowa, Minnesota, or Nebraska, and the odds of getting attacked by a wild animal drop by about half. Iowa is the closest at 1 in 75,582.