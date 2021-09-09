The Summit League and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center have signed an extension that will keep the annual basketball championships in Sioux Falls.

The Summit League and the PREMIER Center announced on Thursday, September 9th that the two have agreed on a new contract extension that will keep the basketball tournaments at the PREMIER Center through the 2025 season. The previous contract was set to expire after the 2022 season.

“Throughout the past 13 years, our men’s and women’s teams have provided the Sioux Falls community with a ton of memorable moments with their outstanding performances at our Basketball Championships,” Commissioner Tom Douple said. “Our tournaments bring regional and national media attention in addition to a substantial economic impact to the community, so, we are pleased to extend our agreement to keep the tournaments at the PREMIER Center for future years.

Get our free mobile app

2022 will mark the 14th year that the Summit League will hold its basketball championships in Sioux Falls. The league brought the men's and women's tournaments to the old Sioux Falls Arena in 2009 and moved them into the PREMIER Center in 2015. During that time, the conference and Sioux Falls collectively have grown and made the tournaments one of the biggest events in the region each year.

“The Summit League staff is excited for the opportunity to keep growing our Basketball Championships and continue to give our student-athletes a top-notch place to showcase their talents for the next three years,” Summit League Deputy Commissioner Myndee Kay Larsen said. “I know everyone associated with the event is excited to get back to the PREMIER Center and welcome our avid fans ‘Back To The Dance’ in 2022.”

More information about the contract extension and ticket information for the 2022 Summit League Basketball Championships can be found through the Summit League.