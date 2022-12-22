Three Iowa Natives Among South Dakota Football Signing Class

National Signing Day came and went in a flash yesterday, with hundreds of future college football stars putting pen to paper for their new schools.

The USD Coyote Football program officially signed 15 players yesterday, a list that included 3 Iowa natives.

The new signees also include one player from South Dakota, Reed Rus, a Linebacker from Mount Vernon.

Here is the complete list from GoYotes.com:

Todd DrummondQB6-5200Pawhuska, Okla.Pawhuska
Larenzo FennerWR6-0160Independence, Mo.Fort Osage
Gabriel HardmanLB5-11215Miami, Fla.Palmetto
Lenard HillLB6-3196Ocala, Fla.Vanguard
Demetrius JohnsonWR6-4180Miami, Fla.Immaculata-La Salle
Keyondray JonesRB5-7166Orlando, Fla.Ocoee
Caleb LangeOL6-6245Brainerd, Minn.Brainerd
Tayeton LohausDL6-4250Humboldt, IowaHumboldt
Jesse MillerTE6-6220Scranton, IowaGreene County
L.J. Phillips Jr.RB5-8200Wichita, Kan.Northwest
Reed RusLB6-3195Mount Vernon, S.D.Mount Vernon
Noah SmithDB6-3190Chicago, Ill.Mt. Carmel
Curtis Thomas Jr.WR5-9165Cleveland, OhioEastlake North
Roman TillmonDB5-11185Independence, Mo.Fort Osage
Jac Van WyheOL6-5280Rock Rapids, IowaCentral Lyon

It's a strong class for Head Coach Bob Nielson, who recently received a contract extension. There is still another

The Coyotes finished the 2022 season with a mark of 3-8, and will look to build to bigger and better things next season.

USD opens the 2023 season at Missouri on Saturday, September 2nd, with a kickoff time to be determined at a later date.

