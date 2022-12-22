Three Iowa Natives Among South Dakota Football Signing Class
National Signing Day came and went in a flash yesterday, with hundreds of future college football stars putting pen to paper for their new schools.
The USD Coyote Football program officially signed 15 players yesterday, a list that included 3 Iowa natives.
The new signees also include one player from South Dakota, Reed Rus, a Linebacker from Mount Vernon.
Here is the complete list from GoYotes.com:
|Todd Drummond
|QB
|6-5
|200
|Pawhuska, Okla.
|Pawhuska
|Larenzo Fenner
|WR
|6-0
|160
|Independence, Mo.
|Fort Osage
|Gabriel Hardman
|LB
|5-11
|215
|Miami, Fla.
|Palmetto
|Lenard Hill
|LB
|6-3
|196
|Ocala, Fla.
|Vanguard
|Demetrius Johnson
|WR
|6-4
|180
|Miami, Fla.
|Immaculata-La Salle
|Keyondray Jones
|RB
|5-7
|166
|Orlando, Fla.
|Ocoee
|Caleb Lange
|OL
|6-6
|245
|Brainerd, Minn.
|Brainerd
|Tayeton Lohaus
|DL
|6-4
|250
|Humboldt, Iowa
|Humboldt
|Jesse Miller
|TE
|6-6
|220
|Scranton, Iowa
|Greene County
|L.J. Phillips Jr.
|RB
|5-8
|200
|Wichita, Kan.
|Northwest
|Reed Rus
|LB
|6-3
|195
|Mount Vernon, S.D.
|Mount Vernon
|Noah Smith
|DB
|6-3
|190
|Chicago, Ill.
|Mt. Carmel
|Curtis Thomas Jr.
|WR
|5-9
|165
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Eastlake North
|Roman Tillmon
|DB
|5-11
|185
|Independence, Mo.
|Fort Osage
|Jac Van Wyhe
|OL
|6-5
|280
|Rock Rapids, Iowa
|Central Lyon
It's a strong class for Head Coach Bob Nielson, who recently received a contract extension. There is still another
The Coyotes finished the 2022 season with a mark of 3-8, and will look to build to bigger and better things next season.
USD opens the 2023 season at Missouri on Saturday, September 2nd, with a kickoff time to be determined at a later date.
