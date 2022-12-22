Three Iowa Natives Among South Dakota Football Signing Class

National Signing Day came and went in a flash yesterday, with hundreds of future college football stars putting pen to paper for their new schools.

The USD Coyote Football program officially signed 15 players yesterday, a list that included 3 Iowa natives.

The new signees also include one player from South Dakota, Reed Rus, a Linebacker from Mount Vernon.

Here is the complete list from GoYotes.com:

Todd Drummond QB 6-5 200 Pawhuska, Okla. Pawhuska Larenzo Fenner WR 6-0 160 Independence, Mo. Fort Osage Gabriel Hardman LB 5-11 215 Miami, Fla. Palmetto Lenard Hill LB 6-3 196 Ocala, Fla. Vanguard Demetrius Johnson WR 6-4 180 Miami, Fla. Immaculata-La Salle Keyondray Jones RB 5-7 166 Orlando, Fla. Ocoee Caleb Lange OL 6-6 245 Brainerd, Minn. Brainerd Tayeton Lohaus DL 6-4 250 Humboldt, Iowa Humboldt Jesse Miller TE 6-6 220 Scranton, Iowa Greene County L.J. Phillips Jr. RB 5-8 200 Wichita, Kan. Northwest Reed Rus LB 6-3 195 Mount Vernon, S.D. Mount Vernon Noah Smith DB 6-3 190 Chicago, Ill. Mt. Carmel Curtis Thomas Jr. WR 5-9 165 Cleveland, Ohio Eastlake North Roman Tillmon DB 5-11 185 Independence, Mo. Fort Osage Jac Van Wyhe OL 6-5 280 Rock Rapids, Iowa Central Lyon

It's a strong class for Head Coach Bob Nielson, who recently received a contract extension. There is still another

The Coyotes finished the 2022 season with a mark of 3-8, and will look to build to bigger and better things next season.

USD opens the 2023 season at Missouri on Saturday, September 2nd, with a kickoff time to be determined at a later date.

Get our free mobile app