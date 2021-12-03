Three Sioux Falls Golf Courses Packed on December 1st

This year is shaping up to be one of the strangest starts to a winter weather season that South Dakota has ever seen. And why wouldn't it be given all the other oddities we've encountered in 2021.

Three Sioux Falls golf courses, Elmwood, Willow Run, and Bakker Crossing are still open and all three were packed on December 1st!

You read that right, people are playing golf in Sioux Falls, outside in December, in shorts and short sleeve shirts. Talk about bizarro world!

If you're a golfer, why wouldn't you tee it up? It was 61 degrees that day for crying out loud. We've been shattering new high-temperature records in the state left and right lately.

Sioux Falls resident, Dave Wilson told Dakota News Now, “I’ve never played in December. That’s what makes it amazing, and that’s why it was so important to get out here today.”

Given just how nice the weather has been around here lately, you gotta wonder how many people are phoning in sick to work to hit the links. Evidently quite a few, by the volume of people that were on Elmwood in Sioux Falls on December 1.

According to Dakota News Now, Elmwood was at its max capacity of 175 golfers on Wednesday. The window for tee times was restricted to just four hours, 11 AM to 3 PM, due to the late sunrise, early sunset, and time needed for the grounds to thaw.

If this were a normal year, the temps would be approaching a level soon where we'd be freezing our Top Flites off.

You wouldn't think this balmy South Dakota December weather could keep going too much longer. I do see colder temps in the 20s and 30s are predicted to return to the Sioux Empire starting next week. So there's a good chance we'll be putting away our Titleist and pulling out our Toros real soon.

As a matter of fact, Dakota News Now reports that Elmwood is anticipating calling it a season after today, so the course can gear up for 2022.

If you have an avid golfer in your life, a new set of clubs might be a great Christmas gift idea this year. The way things have been going, who knows, they might even get a chance to use them on a Sioux Falls course before the start of the New Year.

Source: Dakota News Now

