The Augustana University Vikings men's basketball team just put together an amazing regular season in the NSIC and now are looking to capture their second National Championship since 2016.

Augustana begins that path to a title on Saturday as they will play in the first round of the DII NCAA Tournament.

Augie snagged the No. 1 seed in the Central Regional and will face off against No. 8 seed Southwestern Oklahoma State at 5 PM.

All games for the Central Regional will take place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster and the Sanford Pentagon box office will open one hour prior to the game.

All tickets for every session of the Central Regional will be general admission, with two sessions on Saturday, two sessions on Sunday and the Central Regional Championship on Tuesday.

Augie heads into the postseason with a 24-3 record and the NSIC regular season title.

For more information on the Augustana Vikings men's basketball team, their current roster and news surrounding their post season play, you can visit their team website.

Worst Parking Lots in Sioux Falls Metro Let's face it, some of the parking lots in the Sioux Falls metro are pretty hard to navigate. Sometimes it feels as though you're taking a risk driving through them on a busy day.

We made a list of some of the worst parking lots in the Sioux Falls Metro. Be extra careful while guiding your vehicle in these tricky lots.

Is the parking lot you dread driving in the most on this list? Take a look and find out.