Augustana Hockey HC Raboin Will Coach 2024 U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team

Augustana Hockey HC Raboin Will Coach 2024 U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team

Contributing Authors:
AU

Augustana Hockey Head Coach Garrett Raboin will get a head start on the 2024 season, but not with the Vikings. Raboin has been chosen to lead the 23-player Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster for the U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team.


Rogers Place and Downtown Community Arena in Edmonton, Alberta will host the event from August 5-10. Earlier this year Raboin was added to the 2025 USA World Juniors staff which will defend their title in 2025. 

"It's a short tournament, it's unique, it's not identical to the World Junior process, but there are some similarities. It's a great opportunity to be around a tremendous staff, learn from them, and coach high-end players." ~ Coach Raboin 

Augustana’s equipment manager Jacob Snuggerud (Chaska, Minn./Augustana University) will join Raboin in Edmonton as part of the staff along with Jason Smits (Moline, Ill./University of Nebraska Omaha). 

 

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an annual invitation-only event held each August that is the only best-on-best competition at the U18 level. The tournament serves as the first opportunity for fans and scouts to see NHL Draft prospects in their draft year, 10 months before the draft takes place.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Ten players who helped the U.S. to a second-place finish at the 2023 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament will be on the ice for this year's Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Team USA has finished in the top three of the Hlinka tournament 14 times since the tournament began in 1991.

Fans wanting to watch the tournament will find coverage on the NHL Network.

11 Super Bowl 57 Players Who Played College Ball In South Dakota, Iowa, or Nebraska

Super Bowl 57 is coming our way on Sunday. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their second Super Bowl titles in recent memory, and both have rosters featuring lots of Midwestern talent.

An obvious South Dakota connection on the Eagles is South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert. Goedert was drafted by the Eagles in the year immediately following their Super Bowl win after the 2017 season.

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: Augustana Hockey, Augustana University Athletics
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls