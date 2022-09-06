UGA Passes Ohio State, Florida Enters New AP Top 25

It's hard to get a grip on all of the happenings and storylines of a busy opening weekend of College Football, but the dust has officially settled as the first in season AP Top 25 has been released.

There are a lot of interesting movements within the rankings, which included predictable falls for Notre Dame and Utah to name a few.

One surprising result over the weekend and subsequent ranking change is that of the Florida Gators. After an upset win over then #7 Utah, the Gators find themselves from unranked to the #12 team in the country.

Here is the complete poll, courtesy of ESPN.com:

1. Alabama (44) 1-0 2. Georgia (17) 1-0 3. Ohio State (2) 1-0 4. Michigan 1-0 5. Clemson 1-0 6. Texas A&M 1-0 7. Oklahoma 1-0 8. Notre Dame 0-1 9. Baylor 1-0 10. USC 1-0 11. Oklahoma State 1-0 12. Florida 1-0 13. Utah 0-1 14. Michigan State 1-0 15. Miami 1-0 16. Arkansas 1-0 17. Pittsburgh 1-0 18. NC State 1-0 19. Wisconsin 1-0 20. Kentucky 1-0 21. BYU 1-0 22. Ole Miss 1-0 23. Wake Forest 1-0 24. Tennessee 1-0 25. Houston 1-0

Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, UCF 22, Fresno State 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

Oregon and Cincinnati are the two teams that dropped out of the poll after week 1 defeats, and Tennessee and the aforementioned Florida Gators are new to the poll this week.

We'll see what happens this coming weekend to shake up these rankings, as there are 3 ranked-ranked matchups on the weekend schedule.