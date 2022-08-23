Unbelievably Big Sioux Falls Arts Festival Will Blow Your Mind!

I love the holidays. All of them. But, in particular, the fall and winter ones. I'm actually one of those people who is always on the lookout for holiday decorations and gifts. If you are or you just absolutely love everything about fall festivals, this is one not to be missed!

The Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival fires up again on Saturday, September 10, on the streets that outline the Washington Pavilion.

Whatever art form you are drawn to, sculpture, painting, photography, in whatever school you prefer, realism, cubism, impressionism, you'll find it at this yearly fundraiser for the Pavilion.

This event is the region's largest one-day art festival. Fine art, folk art, and craft artisans who produce everything from jewelry, to furniture, and clothing will be there with their best creations

This free outdoor event will have over 220 vendors. 220! Just imagine the food goodies, the kids' activities, and the live music!

The Pavilion reminds you that this is a smoke-free event.

Proceeds from the festival support the Washington Pavilion’s mission to deliver memorable experiences that entertain, educate and enrich by inspiring lifelong discovery and inclusive experiences that improve the quality of life for everyone.- -Washington Pavilion

For more information go to the Downtown Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival.